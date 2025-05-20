wrestling / News
Trailer Released For Documentary On Sabu
A documentary on the late ECW legend Sabu was in the works when he passed earlier this month, and the first trailer is online. Backrow Studios released the preview for the documentary, which Rob Van Dam is producing.
The documentary, just titled Sabu, is described as follows:
Backrow Studios proudly releases the first official teaser trailer for SABU, an emotionally riveting documentary exploring the rise, resilience, and final moments of wrestling icon Sabu. Directed by Joe Clarke and produced by Rob Van Dam, SABU offers an unprecedented, heartfelt look into one of professional wrestling’s most enigmatic and revered figures.
In a poignant exploration of life’s trials and triumphs, wrestling legend Sabu embarks on a heartfelt journey for one final match, uncovering the scars of his past and the passion that shaped his career while navigating the complexities of fame, friendships, and the remnants of a legendary era.
The teaser provides a powerful glimpse into Sabu’s inspiring journey, culminating in his final match — an event that cemented his legacy as a true legend. Sabu passed away just three weeks after that historic contest, solidifying his place in wrestling history forever.
Produced by Rob Van Dam and Joe Clarke — who previously collaborated on the impactful documentary Headstrong — SABU is poised to be an unforgettable addition to sports biography and documentary cinema.