Various News: Trailer Released for Rascalz Documentary, Part Four of CHAOS Documentary, and H2TV Episode 3 Released

– A trailer has been released for a new documentary in the works on the Impact Wrestling tag team, The Rascalz. You can check out the new trailer that was posted on Twitter below.

– NJPW has released a new Recount video, which features Part Four of the CHAOS documentary. You can check out that new video below.

– MLW released episode 3 of H2TV featuring Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr. In the video they call out two of the top MLW wrestlers. You can check out that video below.