Travis Scott & Cody Rhodes Spoke Backstage After WWE Elimination Chamber Slap
It was revealed on WWE Unreal that following John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, which featured Travis Scott and The Rock beating down Cody and Scott slapping Cody on the side of the head and busting his eardrum, Scott and Cody spoke on the phone. Their exchange is below (h/t Fightful).
Scott: I love you bro. I love you so much, man.
Cody: Are you okay?
Scott: I’m good. Are you good?
Cody: It’s always crazy being in there. I know you’ve been in front of the biggest crowds. It’s a nuts scenario out there.
Scott: No, that was way different than anything I’ve ever been in front of before. I’m addicted to it now.
Cody: That’s it. You’ve got the fever.
Scott: Yeah, I do.
Cody: Bro, anytime. Whenever the next segment is, whatever that may be, I’m here for you. Whatever you need.
Scott ended up taking a Cross Rhodes from Cody at WrestleMania 41
