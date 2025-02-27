wrestling / News

Travis Scott Set To Be In Attendance At WWE Elimination Chamber

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Travis Scott Jey Uso WWE Raw 1-6-25 Image Credit: Netflix

Travis Scott will be in attendance at WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend. Triple H announced on Wednesday that the rapper, who does the Raw theme song, will be in attendance at Saturday’s PPV.

The WWE CCO wrote:

“#WWEChamber is going to be massive.

@trvisXX… see you in Toronto.

LFG”

