wrestling / News
Travis Scott Set To Be In Attendance At WWE Elimination Chamber
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
Travis Scott will be in attendance at WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend. Triple H announced on Wednesday that the rapper, who does the Raw theme song, will be in attendance at Saturday’s PPV.
The WWE CCO wrote:
“#WWEChamber is going to be massive.
@trvisXX… see you in Toronto.
LFG”
#WWEChamber is going to be massive.@trvisXX… see you in Toronto.
LFG pic.twitter.com/nydTzgmi7z
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW
- Update On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit, Alleges Vince McMahon Investigation Was a ‘Sham’
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan