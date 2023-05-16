Tre’ LaMar On Training Under Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae, Dominic Garrini

Tre’ LaMar has trained under some big names in Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Dominic Garrini and he recently talked about learning from them. LaMar spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen for a new interview and talked about his time at the AIW Academy. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On training with LeRae and Gargano: “I learned a lot from those two. At the time, that’s when Johnny started getting his opportunity with WWE. He was doing appearances, he was still there (at the training school), but every now and again he would have to dip out. I got about seven months of training with him and then he took off. I learned a lot from him. He’s a really cool guy.”

On Dominic Garrini taking over the school: “Once him and Candice left, the school went to Dominic Garrini. When he took over the academy, he handled the transition really well, from doing seminars all over and from experience that he grabbed from his years in wrestling. He’s very knowledgeable. Kevin Ku is the same way, that’s why they are one of the best tag teams.”