Trent Beretta’s Mom Sue Publishes a Children’s Book

Trent Baretta’s mother Sue is a favorite of AEW fans, and now she’s a children’s book author. Sue Marasciulo has published a book titled Hot Chips, Mad Fish, and Other Tales, which released last week. The book is available here and is described as follows:

HOT CHIPS, MAD FISH & OTHER TALES contain five funny, easy decodable stories brought to life by adorable and humorous illustrations. These stories only include short vowel words, the first concept taught in all Orton Gillingham programs. Pat and his friends will capture your heart with laugh-out-loud delight!