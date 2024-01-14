Trent Seven On His Relationship With Santino Marella, Learning From Him

Trent Seven has learned a lot from Santino Marella over the past year, as he noted in a recent interview. The TNA roster member spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about his relationship with the TNA Director of Authority; you can see some highlights below:

On his relationship with Marella: “I’m very, very lucky to have a great relationship with Santino Marella as well. You know, what he’s done for me over the last year is wonderful, as well as really taking me under his kind of wing – and just being there [for me].”

On learning from him: “You just kind of need that in your life. You know, you need someone to kind of just have your back a little bit, and give you that little bit of a nudge when you’re doing the right thing or the wrong thing or just guide you in the right direction. No matter how old or experienced you are, you know, there’s always someone out there who’s had a bigger, better career, who knows something, who knows a little trick here and there, or kick you in the right direction.”