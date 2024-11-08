wrestling / News
Trent Seven Turns On Mike Bailey, Attacks Him On TNA Impact
November 7, 2024 | Posted by
Trent Seven broke bad on Mike Bailey, turning heel and attacking him on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday’s show saw Bailey lose the X-Division Championship to Moose. After the match, Seven consoled Bailey but then hit him with a low blow before choking him out with a towel.
The two began teaming in December of last year and challenged for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Rebellion in April.
