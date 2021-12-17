wrestling / News

Trent’s Mom Sue Shares Training Video, Young Bucks Respond

December 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Sue Trent Trent's Mom

Trent’s mom has posted a training video, which prompted a response from the Young Bucks. Sue took to Twitter to share a video of herself doing some physical training, which you can see below.

The Young Bucks retweeted the video and said:

”We’ll end your career in the blink of an eye, sue.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sue, The Young Bucks, Trent, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading