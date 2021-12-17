wrestling / News
Trent’s Mom Sue Shares Training Video, Young Bucks Respond
December 16, 2021
Trent’s mom has posted a training video, which prompted a response from the Young Bucks. Sue took to Twitter to share a video of herself doing some physical training, which you can see below.
The Young Bucks retweeted the video and said:
”We’ll end your career in the blink of an eye, sue.”
— susan marasciulo (@sueshulo) December 16, 2021
We’ll end your career in the blink of an eye, sue. https://t.co/EcXsEmML6D
— Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) December 16, 2021
