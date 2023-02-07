Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:

On his title reign being compared to previous champions: “There was a lot of comparisons to previous champions including Nick Aldis and those were huge shoes to fill. There were a lot of doubters who said I should have never been champion. But, after I had a few matches, I did what I have always done. Obviously, I’m not to everyone’s liking. I’m not everyone’s favorite. I don’t look like the average pro wrestler. There are no abs on me, I’m not jacked. I’m certainly not pretty! (laughs) Even my wrestling style isn’t pretty. So, I do realize that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea.

“But, to be honest with you, I could give a s**t what those people thought. It was the people who supported me that I wanted to make proud…. And I did! I went out there and I worked my ass off! I feel like I bought a style to the NWA World Title that hasn’t been seen in a real long time… I know it is nostalgic to say this but “Ruthless Aggression!” I go out there, I wrestle, and I beat the s**t out of people. That is just how I am! If you want to wrestle in the NWA, eventually, you’re going to come across me. That is how I am! That is obviously what the NWA likes and that is why they keep me on the pay roll. So, that is how I do my business! (laughs)”

On the reaction to Tyrus winning the World Title: “First, let me say this. Am I happy that Tyrus is the World Champion and I’m not? Hell no, I’m not. But, do I respect Tyrus? Hell yes, I do! He carries that championship with honor. And, it is funny, all those people who were complaining, they do it from a far. They wouldn’t legitimately talk their s**t to this man face to face! Because they know what kind of monster this man is! I say that with the utmost of respect. Trust me, I have plenty of pictures of myself going nose to nose with that big mother f***er! Pardon my language but that is just what it is! (laughs) He’s a mountain of a man and he’s got a bad temper when he wants to or needs to.

“But, yeah, everyone wants to talk their s**t and everyone is looking for a headline. You know, I was talking to a really good friend of mine about this and it kind of turned my stomach too. But, the perspective they said back to me was, “Yeah, there may have been 1,000 people complaining, running their mouths on the Internet. 1,000 people compared to the 2.5 million people that he (Tyrus via Gutfeld!) reaches on a nightly basis that love him? If you look at it like that, those people ain’t s**t. Those percentages ain’t nothing! I mean, not that anyone is nothing but they are such a small percentage. But, most of the hate he gets is because he’s so successful. People don’t notice that but the people that are the most hated are the most successful people. Successful people don’t hate on people. Unsuccessful people are the ones hating on successful people!”