Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox Win World Tag Team Titles On NWA Powerrr
September 10, 2024 | Posted by
Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox are the new NWA World Tag Team Champions, picking up the titles on this week’s Powerrr. The two defeated Blunt Force Trauma on this week’s show to win the titles, picking up the win in a match that was taped in June in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The victory marks Knox and Murdoch’s first run with the titles and ended Blunt Force Trauma’s reign at 280 days. Carnage and Damage won the titles at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show, beating La Rebelión.
Congratulations to @bookmikeknox and @TheRealTMurdoch for becoming the NEW National Wrestling Alliance World Tag Team Champions this week on #NWAPowerrr! pic.twitter.com/d5Fv8QEO5q
— NWA (@nwa) September 6, 2024
