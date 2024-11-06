Trevor Murdoch Reflects On NWA World Tag Team Title Win, Says It’s ‘Something Special’

Trevor Murdoch recently reflected on capturing the NWA World Tag Team Championships with Mike Knox and what the win means to him. Murdoch and Knox beat Blunt Force Trauma back in June at NWA Back To The Territories to win the titles, and Murdoch spoke with the NWA for a new interview, and you can see highlights below:

On being NWA World Tag Team Champion with Knox: “It brings joy to my heart but also a resurgence in me…. For the longest time in my career, I was known as a tag team specialist with Lance Cade. With Lance, I was able to capture three WWE World tag team titles. At this point in my career, to do it again — and not just ‘do it again’ but to do it with a guy like Mike Knox — I don’t know how to express it, to be honest.”

On chasing the titles for a year and a half: “We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy road. There are a lot of very good, very talented tag teams in the business now.”

On the personal importance of the title win: “To be a champion in the NWA, I carry pride for that like none other. To be the NWA World Tag Team Champions, that means something special.”

On their goals for the title reign: “It’s time for everybody in the NWA to step the [expletive] up! If you want these belts, you’re going to have to beat me life to limb to take them. Mike and I have no intention of losing these belts for a very long time… We need to remind you, and let everyone know. Next time you step into the ring with Knox and Murdoch, you will not come out the same!”