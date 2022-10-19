Trevor Murdoch Recalls Getting Arrested In Ireland For Punching a Fan Who Came At Randy Orton

Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade once got arrested after getting in a fight with a couple of fans in Ireland, and Murdoch recently recalled the situation. Murdoch was being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall and was asked about crazy road stories, and recounted the incident, which went down when he was with WWE and was World Tag Team Champions with Lance Cade and Randy Orton was World Heavyweight Champion (which places the timeframe in the October 2007 European tour).

As Murdoch recalls it, it started with a fan getting belligerent over Orton not signing a second autograph at a hotel bar for a fan and eventually escalated into a Murdoch throwing a punch at the fan when he went after Orton who had his back turened, and Cade coming to Murdoch’s aid. You can see the highlights of the story below:

On how it began: “I can tell you about the time we got arrested in Belfast, Ireland. It’s a normal routine, at least at one time, at the end of the European tour to go around to the hotel bar and get just sloppy drunk until it’s time to get on the airplane. And then you pass out on the airplane and you know, you’re home; it’s a 14-hour flight and you sleep 11 of the 14 hours, and it’s a short flight. So we’re all downstairs at the hotel lobby, it’s the end of the tour. I’m sitting — it’s me, Lance (Cade) across from me. I’ve got Arn Anderson to the right of me and Randy Orton to the left of me. And Randy is the World Champion at the time. But what no one knows is, three days before that he got hurt so bad that he couldn’t even bend over to tie his shoes. So they kind of put him in six man tags to hide him and protect him, so no one knew he was injured.

“But we’re all sitting there and talking, and a fan comes up to Randy and asks Randy to sign a piece of paper for him. Randy grabs it, signs it for him and gives it back, and the guy asks Randy to sign something else. And Randy says, ‘Hey man, I’m with my friends, I signed your paper. Just please leave us alone and let us go about our business.’ Amd this fan turned irate, just instant bipolar disorder, I guess. I mean, ‘Who the hell are you?,’ [he] starts screaming at Randy, ‘We paid for your tickets,’ you know. ‘We’re the reason you’re so popular.’ And really being aggressive with him. So Randy stands up in his chair and starts looking around for security, and yells to security, ‘Hey, this guy is trying to grab my balls, he’s trying to grab my balls. You gotta get him out of here.’ So security runs over, grabs him and takes him out. And We go back to talking and having a good time.”

On the fan returning: “And about 20 minutes later this guy comes back again. And he’s as nice as can be, he goes up to Randy. ‘Sir, can you please sign this for us?’ And we all knew like, ‘Man…’ Randy was a pressure cooker at the time. So we were all taking a deep breath like, ‘This could be bad.’ And Randy goes, ‘Man, just please leave me alone. I’ve already signed what you needed. I want to have time with my friends. Please leave me alone.’ And this guy, the fan goes nuts again, yelling and screaming at him. And this time Randy stands up again and tells security, ‘Hey, this guy, he grabbed my balls this time. Like, he got in there. Get him out of here.’ They take him out, they swear to us he’s out of the hotel. And we go back to having a good time.

On when the altercation happened: “The bar closes down, we have about two hours before we get on the bus and head to the airport. So we’re walking out of the bar. And Lance is walking in front of Randy. Lance and Layla, bbout ten steps behind Lance is Randy, ten steps behind Randy is me. As we’re walking out of the bar, the guy we thought got thrown out was hiding behind the hotel lobby desk, and comes running around, and he was going to hit Randy from behind. Randy turned and saw him coming and yelled ‘Murdoch!’ And I’m half-crocked, and — I’m not half-crocked, I’m drunk, I was inebriated really bad. I see ol’ boy coming,I just turn around and ‘WHAM!’ Just smoked him right in the face.

“Well, another guy comes walking at me, and he starts taking his jacket off. And he got that jacket around his elbows, boy that was my shot. ‘WHAM!’ What I didn’t know is that the gentleman bothering Randy all night was part of an Irish wedding reception. And they were all down in the lobby, loike we were surrounded. And after I punch the second guy, I find myself in a half-moon of probably about 25 Irishmen taking their jackets off and like, they were ready to kick my ass. About that time, Lance had turned around and realized we weren’t trailing behind him, and sees that I’m in a pickle. And he turns into the 290-pound bulldozer and he starts running. These poor bastards never see him coming because they have their backs turned to him. He just lowered his head, knocked about four guys onto their bellies, picked me up, grabbed me through the hole. And I swear to God, it was like a movie. We’re running through the elevator and as the elevator doors are closing, they’re running too. Lance and I sit back and take a deep breath, like, ‘Hoo!'”

On getting arrested over it: “Like who had been drinking, we thought it was done. We thought, ‘Ah, we got out of that, man!’ Well, about 30 minutes later, both Lance and I are in my hotel room, just talking about the chain of events. We’re getting our stuff together, and my phone rings. And I’m like, ‘Oh no, that’s never good.’ I pick up the phone and it’s Arn Anderson. And he goes, ‘Ah, Trevor.’ And I, like an idiot, tried to pretend I was sleeping, like, ‘Oh, what’s going on Arn?’ [He says] ‘You got that knucklehead Lance Cade with you?’ And I knew the jig was up, I was like, ‘Yes sir.’ He goes, ‘Well, you motherfuckers need to get down here, you’re getting arrested’…

“I go downstairs, and the police are down there. And they have three paddy wagons for us. What we don’t know is that the security guard that was supposed to be watching us, that was talking to a female, that should have prevented all of this, saw the first guy who got punched getting up, and he got up on all fours. And the security guard took a ten-step punt and punted this guy in the face and knocks him clean out. The problem was that — there wasn’t a problem, but the problem for them was that the security guard was Black. And there is still racial issues over in Ireland. And when they seen him do that, they got really aggressive with him, threw him into the paddy wagon, and he had been sitting there the whole time while they were waiting for us… they drive us to the police station, they take the security guard back to the jail cell, put him in a jail cell, close the door, close the big door. And they take Lance and I into another room and start handing us coffee and start taking pictures with us because they’re fans.”

On being worried about getting fired: “That was — we were World Tag Team Champions at the time. So we flew back thinking we’re about to get fired. We’re World Tag Team Champions, we’ve just been arrested in a foreign country. [We thought] ‘We’ve lost our jobs. Once Vince hears about this, we’re done.’ So we go to Raw the next day and we’re waiting. We’re waiting for somebody to talk to us and give us the ax. And we’re like, ‘You know what, if they fire us for this, we’re taking the tag belts home! They’re going to have to come to our house and get them. This is horseshit, we were looking out for the champ.’ Because if that guy would have hit Randy from behind — and he’s already hurt, there were cell phones. All it would have taken was a couple of people [taking some photos], the World Champion is down by some strange — like, it wouldn’t have been good for business.

“So we end up getting aggravated because nobody was talking to us. We tracked Vince down. And we said, ‘Vince, we have to talk to you.’ And we just laid it all out to him. ‘This is what happened, this is why we did what we did. And this was the repercussions of it.’ He sat there for — I don’t know, it felt like an eternity. But it was probably only 15-20 seconds, and he goes, ‘Oh, you know what boys, it’s good for the fans to get their asses kicked every once in a while [does Vince laugh]. Don’t worry about it, I’ll have the lawyers take care of it.’ And we walked away, and Lance and I are looking at each other, like, ‘What just happened?’ Because we went from preparing ourselves to talk to our wives about not having a job to ‘It’s good for the fans to get their asses kicked once in a while!'”

