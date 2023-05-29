Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match

Triple H once asked Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade to watch his back during a match during the days of the Voodoo Kin Mafia in TNA, according to Murdoch himself. The VKM were Road Dogg & Billy Gunn, who arrived in TNA back in 2006 and took shots at WWE including Triple H and Vince McMahon on TV. The two even threatened to show up on WWE TV, and Murdoch said in an interview with Under the Ring that Triple H asked him and Cade to keep an eye out during a match.

“Lance and I kind of get a reputation in WWE,” Murdoch said (per Fightful). “‘You mess with one, you mess with the other. It’s in your best interest to leave them both alone.’ There was a time where, back in the day, when Triple H wasn’t on the greatest terms with Billy Gunn and Road Dogg. We were doing a house show, and Billy and Road Dogg were doing a signing down the road. They had sent a message that when Hunter came out for his match, they were going to hit the ring and kick his ass.”

Murdoch continued, “Hunter comes up to us, we didn’t know anything about this, Hunter comes up to us and explains the whole story to us. ‘I want you guys to watch my match.’ We’re young guys, ‘Of course we’ll watch your match.’ He explained the story and we were like, ‘Of course.’ ‘As soon as you see those guys hop over the rail, you come out there and you eat their lunch.’ We watch the match, they didn’t show up, nothing happened, but it really signified to us that they knew we would go in and take care of business when we were told.”

Eventually, the two sides fixed things up and both Road Dogg and Billy Gunn eventually returned to WWE. Road Dogg is still there as the SVP of Live Events, while Gunn now competes in AEW.