Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis NWA National Title Match Set for Back for the Attack

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced today that Trevor Murdoch will defend his NWA National Heavyweight title against Chris Adonis at NWA Back for the Attack. You can view the announcement below.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled for this Sunday, March 21. It will be broadcast live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens

* NWA World Television Championship: The Pope Elijah Burke (c) vs. Thom Latimer

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Chris Adonis

* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater

* Tyrus vs. JR Kratos