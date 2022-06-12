wrestling / News
Trevor Murdoch Wins NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA Alwayz Ready
During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view, Matt Cardona was due to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis, but was forced to relinquish his title due to injury. The main event was changed to a Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant title between Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, Sam Shaw, and Thom Latimer.
It was Murdoch who picked up the win, delivering a bulldog off the top rope to Aldis. He becomes a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.
Trevor Murdoch is once again NWA World Heavyweight Champion. #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/oOkduhjdFI
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 12, 2022
