Trey Miguel To Undergo Hernia Surgery Following TNA Slammiversary

Trey Miguel says that he will wait until after TNA Slammiversary to undergo surgery for his hernia. As noted, TNA announced on last week’s Impact that Miguel was out of action due to the hernia. The Rascalz are set to be part of a four-way ladder match for the World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary and Miguel noted on Twitter that he will undergo the surgery after the event.

Miguel wrote:

“After Slammiversary I will undergo hernia surgery. I was given a choice and I chose to be there. I will give it my absolute best because that’s what @ThisIsTNA deserves and you the fans. A full recovery is expected as this is a minor surgery. Thank you all for the well wishes and messages. Apologies to anyone I missed and didn’t get to reply to.”

Slammiversary takes place on July 20th. The Rascalz will battle First Class, The Nemeths, and The Hardys for the title at the PPV.

https://x.com/TheTreyMiguel/status/1943388570871304325