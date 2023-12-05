Trick Williams Enjoys Booker T’s Ad-Libs During His Entrance

Trick Williams says he appreciates Booker T ad-libbing along with his entrance theme in a big way. Williams recently spoke with Under the Ring and was asked about the NXT commentator’s tendency to ad-lib with the “Whoop That Trick” chant that accompanies him down to the ring, noting that he wants the ad-libs in his official theme song.

“I love it man,” Williams said (per Fightful). “Shoot, I want to put it on the official copy so people can hear it all the time cause the crowd can’t hear it because he’s at the announcer table.”

He continued, “I love the adlibs man, it makes you want to bounce, jump. Shoutout to Booker for the adlibs.”

Williams is part of the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at this weekend’s NXT Deadline, competing against Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker and one more competitor to be determined on this week’s episode of NXT.