– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall, WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams discussed breaking off from his former tag team partner, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trick Williams on parting ways with Carmelo Hayes: “Yeah, I’m my own man. Carmelo’s his own man, and I’m happy. I’m excited more than ever because I get to show what I can do. No more Batman [and] Robin. I’m Batman, too. It’s a great feeling.”

On not being the Robin to Hayes’ Batman: “Not because I am a Robin, but because up to this point, I’ve been uplifting my brother. He brought me into the business, like, ‘Hey, it’s Trick/Melo now.’ That’s what he did. He brought me into the business. While I learned, I got better, I watched him. Now, I’m ready to take on and reach my full potential as well.”