– In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE NXT’s Trick Williams revealed how Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 inspired his in-ring career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Williams on Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship: “Around that time, it was when Kofi Kingston had first won his title … I just remember I was at a buddy’s house and he has been into wrestling his whole life and tears came down my friend’s face.”

On how it felt to watch that moment: “That was my first time really feeling it. Seeing the attachment and how much love really goes into this, I want that for myself and I want to be able to send a positive message out into this world and I want people to know my name. That was the first moment that really brought me back into wrestling and I told him [Kingston] that. He’s probably heard it a million times — but he was honored by it and that was really cool.”

Trick Williams will be in action a this weekend’s NXT Deadline, competing in the Iron Survivor Challenge against Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and one more competitor to be determined on tonight’s NXT TV. The event is slated for Saturday, December 9 at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.