Trinity Retains Knockouts Title at Impact Bound For Glory

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Bound for Glory Trinity Mickie James Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Trinity faced her friend Mickie James at Impact Bound for Glory tonight and was able to successfully retain the Knockouts title. Mickie even tried head games at one point, echoing her time as a stalker in WWE, but nothing she did ended up working. Trinity locked in Starstruck to get the submission victory.

Trinity has been Knockouts champion for 95 days and is in her first reign. She won the belt at Rebellion on July 15.

