wrestling / News
Trinity Retains Knockouts Title at Impact Bound For Glory
Trinity faced her friend Mickie James at Impact Bound for Glory tonight and was able to successfully retain the Knockouts title. Mickie even tried head games at one point, echoing her time as a stalker in WWE, but nothing she did ended up working. Trinity locked in Starstruck to get the submission victory.
Trinity has been Knockouts champion for 95 days and is in her first reign. She won the belt at Rebellion on July 15.
It's @MickieJames vs. @TheTrinity_Fatu in a BIG TIME Knockouts World Title match. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/AEBZqwvucp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@MickieJames and @TheTrinity_Fatu exchange head scissors takeovers. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/jQfHG1YYfG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@MickieJames is the queen of mind games. #BoundForGlory @TheTrinity_Fatu pic.twitter.com/QoEVIUquUg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
.@TheTrinity_Fatu KICKS OUT of @MickieJames' Tornado DDT. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/xPvoJZeQtE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
AND STILL Knockouts World Champion – @TheTrinity_Fatu. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/XkJJd38Ija
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On If There Was Heat Between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks After Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Mark Henry Thinks CM Punk Is Stuck In His Ways, Feels His Convictions Fell On Deaf Ears In AEW
- Ric Flair On How Undertaker Carried Himself As a Locker Room Leader
- Nikki Garcia Says She Got Legal Letter About WWE Name Hours Before Contract Ended