Trios Match Added to AAA Triplemania Regia
May 30, 2025 | Posted by
Lucha Libre AAA has announced a trios match for Triplemania Regia on June 15, which is the second match announced so far. El Fiscal, Mr. Igauna and Niño Hamburguesa against the Tokyo Bad Boys. Here’s the updated lineup:
* La Parka & Aztec Warriors vs. Abismo Negro, Taurus, & TBD
* El Fiscal, Mr. Iguana, and Niño Hamburguesa vs. Tokyo Bad Boys (SB Kento, Takuma, and Nobu San).
* Los Garza, Joe Hendry, Moose, Nic Nemth and Ryan Nemeth to appear
Nueva lucha anunciada para #TriplemaniaRegia. 🤯
¡México 🇲🇽 VS Japón 🇯🇵!
📍 Arena Monterrey.
🗓️ 15 de Junio. | ⌚ 6:00 PM.
🎟️ Boletos en https://t.co/VeOUc5wNmH#TriplemaniaXXXIII pic.twitter.com/MfXFSlvWQL
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 30, 2025
