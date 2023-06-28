Trios Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks and Hangman Page will be teaming up in trios action on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that the Elite members will be in action against an as-yet-unnamed set of opponents on tonight’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on TBS, is:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley

* Hangman Page & The Young Bucks vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole

* We’ll hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry

* More pairings announced for Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament