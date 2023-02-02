wrestling / News

Trios Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 2-3-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a Trios Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy
* RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels
* Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Toni Storm & Saraya vs. TBA

