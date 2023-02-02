Trios Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a Trios Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy

* RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels

* Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Toni Storm & Saraya vs. TBA