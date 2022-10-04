Triple H Says He Always Wanted A Feud With Rey Mysterio

Triple H had many memorable feuds in his career, but one he always wanted and never got was Rey Mysterio. The WWE executive spoke with LADbible for a recent interview and was asked about guys he always wanted to feud with and didn’t, to which he named Mysterio. You can check out some highlights below:

On which stars he always wanted a storyline with: “”I mean, I think there’s periods of time like — so when once we win the Monday Night Wars and we sort of take over WCW, and guys come in. I always wanted to work with Rey Mysterio, you know? But I think I’ve been in the ring with him like twice my entire career. You know, there’s certain guys like that that I always would watch them work and be like, ‘Oh, I’m such a fan of his work. And I could just feel what working with him would be like and how easy that would be, and how big we could make it.'”

On never feuding with Mysterio: “We just never ended up in the same place in the same storylines. And I’ve thrown it out there a lot over the years of like, ‘Hey, what if Rey and I did something?’ But he was always like on SmackDown, I was on Raw or vice versa. It just never panned out, but he’s always a guy that I always thought ‘Man, I would have loved to have gone and done something big with him’”.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit LADbible with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.