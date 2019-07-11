wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend Stuber to Support Batista, The Miz Plays at Celebrity Baseball Game, Full Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon Match

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE’s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended another red carpet event last night in Los Angeles. They also were at the Stuber premiere and posed for some photos alongside the film’s star, former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista). Below are some photos from the premiere.

– WWE released a video of The Miz at the 2019 MLB Celebrity Softball Game for All-Star week at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the full match video of The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon from WrestleMania 32. You can check out that full Hell in a Cell match video below.

