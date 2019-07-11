WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend Stuber to Support Batista, The Miz Plays at Celebrity Baseball Game, Full Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon Match

– WWE’s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended another red carpet event last night in Los Angeles. They also were at the Stuber premiere and posed for some photos alongside the film’s star, former WWE Superstar Batista (aka Dave Bautista). Below are some photos from the premiere.

The @WWE was well represented tonight in LA. After a great time at the #ESPYS, @StephMcMahon and I headed to the premiere of #Stuber to support @DaveBautista. Congratulations, Dave!! @StuberMovie pic.twitter.com/OLTy0JBh6A — Triple H (@TripleH) July 11, 2019

.@DaveBautista We Are All Proud!!👏🏿👏🏿 @WWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon So Great to see all of the support for @STUBERmovie tonight. Go check it out on July 12th ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XovFqCF4Fl — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 11, 2019

2 red carpets in one night for me and @TripleH! We had so much fun at the premiere of @STUBERmovie, which comes out this Friday. @DaveBautista and the entire cast were AWESOME! I apologize to everyone in the theater for laughing so hard! #Stuber pic.twitter.com/sPRPmKa3g8 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 11, 2019

The man of the hour @DaveBautista stops for a selfie on the red carpet at the #Stuber premiere! pic.twitter.com/pjLqGFq24i — IMDb (@IMDb) July 11, 2019

– WWE released a video of The Miz at the 2019 MLB Celebrity Softball Game for All-Star week at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the full match video of The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon from WrestleMania 32. You can check out that full Hell in a Cell match video below.