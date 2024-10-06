Triple H spoke to the media after WWE Bad Blood during the post-show press conference and discussed the representation of black male wrestlers within WWE. TJ Legacy asked the question and noted that black male wrestlers haven’t been on the last three PLE events and that there were no black wrestlers on the Bad Blood card Triple H’s response is below.

“I see everybody gets the opportunity. I don’t see the difference in anybody. I don’t see the color, I don’t see the nationality, I don’t see any of it. I just see talent. I don’t see the difference between men and women. I see talent. We tell stories with those talents. How they can handle those stories and represent those stories and bring those stories forward, I don’t keep track of any of that. I do what’s relevant and what’s best in story telling and what’s being delivered the best and that’s what goes.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.