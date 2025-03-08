Triple H Confirms Fall Window For WWE’s Shows In Perth

Triple H has confirmed that WWE’s 2025 shows in Perth, Australia are set to take place in the fall. As reported late last month, TKO announced that WWE would host a “weekend takeover” of Perth for a Smackdown, PPV and Raw while the UFC would hold a Fight Night there this year and a PPV in 2026. Triple H spoke at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference and confirmed the fall window for the WWE events.

“Right now, we’re going three weeks back to back of live events, non-televised,” Triple H began (per Fightful). “But also each week, Raw and SmackDown coming from international markets, and markets that we wouldn’t necessarily go to. Barcelona, Germany, places that we wouldn’t necessarily be able to go to with TV.”

He continued, “We have Perth coming up in the fall, we have France coming up, Clash in Paris. The ability for us to hit the markets that are most important for Netflix but also most important for us, and to really service and become a global brand in a bigger way than we ever have before.”

WWE held WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth in 2024.