Triple H Credits Chyna as the MVP of D-Generation X

– During a recent interview with The Roommates Show, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque discussed the group dynamic of D-Generation X. Triple H credited the late Chyna as the MVP of the group and the “glue” that held DX together. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Triple H on the importance of Chyna to D-Generation X: “On DX, I would say Shawn, but there is part of me that would say Chyna. Shawn, only because, at the time when we first started and Shawn was in DX with me, I was learning so much from him on a day-to-day basis about the business. Chyna was the glue that held that together. If you look at the crew, I’m like the guy that doesn’t drink or do any other stuff, so I’m easy to deal with. Shawn is a mess. Road Dogg is a mess. X-Pac is a mess. Billy is a mess.”

On how Chyna was the glue who held the group together: “The glue that sort of held that all together is Chyna because she kept everybody in line. There is only so much shit I can tell them and control them before they’re like, ‘F off,’ and we get in a fight about it. Nobody is going to give her a hard time, so whatever she says goes. She is kind of the glue there.”

Chyna passed away in April 2016. She was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX in the Class of 2019.