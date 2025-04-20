Triple H Credits Stone Cold for Early Backstage Support

Triple H recalled WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as one of the few who offered guidance early in his career. Speaking on the Flagrant podcast (per Wrestling Inc), Triple H noted the wrestling business’s cutthroat nature, but stated it’s important to have someone watching your back.

“Steve was one of the few guys like, when I started in WCW… he was one of the guys who… would actually talk to me,” Triple H revealed. “I was young and just trying to get started, and Steve was one of the few who’d come over and say, ‘Hey dude, I noticed you were doing this — maybe try that instead,’ or whatever. He was super cool like that.”