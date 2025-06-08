– During tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 post-show press conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed the shocking return of Ron “R-Truth” Killings tonight at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. In the main event, R-Truth interfered, attacking John Cena, helping Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso win in the main event.

During the post-show press conference, USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza said that Triple H has likely “heard everything that’s being said” about R-Truth online since the recent news of R-Truth’s exit from WWE. Triple H seemed to sarcastically state, “I didn’t notice.” Mendoza then asked, “Was he [R-Truth] actually released or leaving the company? And if so, how much did fans play a role in it, or was there something else that made you guys decide, ‘You know what? We want this guy still here.'”

Triple H would only say in response, “I love the question. Enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.” As noted, R-Truth announced last weekend that he was leaving WWE, and it was later reported that WWE opted not to renew his contract.

