WWE News: Triple H Doing Interview Following NXT Takeover: New York, Paul Heyman Credits Brock Lesnar For Sell-Outs

April 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H posted to Twitter to confirm he will be doing the usual live interview following NXT Takeover: New York:

– Paul Heyman shared a picture on Twitter noting that there are no comp tickets for NXT Takeover, WrestleMania 35 or next week’s Raw and, always in character, took credit on behalf of Brock Lesnar:

