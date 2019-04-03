wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Doing Interview Following NXT Takeover: New York, Paul Heyman Credits Brock Lesnar For Sell-Outs
– Triple H posted to Twitter to confirm he will be doing the usual live interview following NXT Takeover: New York:
.@WWENXT is ready to TAKE. OVER.
See an exclusive LIVE interview on my official Facebook page (https://t.co/4an7NwfrQW) immediately following #NXTTakeOver: New York this Friday night from @barclayscenter.#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ruJmsVAtvD
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2019
– Paul Heyman shared a picture on Twitter noting that there are no comp tickets for NXT Takeover, WrestleMania 35 or next week’s Raw and, always in character, took credit on behalf of Brock Lesnar:
On behalf of my client, the reigning defending undisputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion @BrockLesnar … you're welcome! #YourHumbleAdvocate #ThankYou4TheHouse pic.twitter.com/8hCwEYvhqM
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 3, 2019