Triple H Weighs In On the Chances of Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE

With Triple H in creative control of WWE, several stars are returning and The Game recently weighed on the odds of Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt coming back. During his conversation with Ariel Helwani, Triple H was asked about the possibility of the two returning and it was essentially a “We’ll see” on both.

Strowman is reported as returning to WWE soon, though that has not been confirmed. Wyatt hasn’t done much in wrestling since he was released from WWE, though he has hinted at the possibility of a return in recent months. You can check out the highlights from Triple H’s discussion below:

On Braun Strowman potentially returning: “Braun Strowman, we’ll see. And again, a conversation — it’s funny, he’s a polarizing person a little bit, sometimes in the business. But for a guy his size and what he brings to the table, he’s an amazing athlete. You don’t see too many guys that that big, that fast, that have big personalities.

“It’s funny, I remember the first time I met him. He came to the PC for a visit, never done this before, was a strong man. He weighed like 430 pounds or something like that. And I just remembered being like, ‘Jesus, this guy is huge but I don’t really care,’ you know? And then I talked to him for 15 minutes and saw his personality. He’s just got this big, booming voice and this big, huge personality, and he’s laughing and he’s just like — I was like, ‘This guy is like larger than life.’ And at the time, the guy that was running development with me came to me and he was like, ‘I don’t know, a lot of mileage, a lot of issues there.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, he’s custom-made for what we do. His size, his personality, all that stuff. Let’s give him a shot.’ [I] still that feel that way with him. If if this is what he wants to do at the highest of levels, then I would be I would like nothing more than to give him another shot.”

On Bray Wyatt: “One of the most — I mean this in the best way possible — crazy creative people I’ve ever been around. Mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff. So without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place. And like he’s just [laughs] he’s a victim of his own mind, and is creative, and it’s just everywhere. But I love working with him, I loved working with him down there [in NXT], and even just being a small part of, as he was creating the Bray Wyatt character, and moments of just helping to harness his — I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head, like some crazy place, right? But they’re wonderfully crazy, but you just have to be able to — like, at some point [say], ‘So, stop thinking and let’s do this.’ Because five minutes later he’ll be like, ‘Never mind all that other stuff, I got this crazy idea!’ And he’s off on something else, right? But he’s a wonderfully free-flowing creative mind. As long as you can harness them, it’s an amazing thing. It’s just [laughs] harnessing them takes a lot of work.”

On if that’s a yes or no on a return: “It is neither, that is neither. But like, it’s clear — I think it should be clear that to me, I see the talents. Sometimes those talents are difficult to work with… I’ve always gone by the uh the mantra that if somebody says to me, ‘That guy’s an asshole,’ [I say] ‘Yeah, but he’s my asshole,’ right? Somebody can be difficult to work with, it’s just — that’s kind of the fun of it. Like, let’s go! For all these people that everybody has quirks and things, and thoughts, but you communicate with each other and you collaborative with each other, and you create. And to me, that’s when this is the best, when you can fluidly — point and click is boring. I wanna get the ideas from everywhere, and collaborate, and work together and figure out how to harness those ideas and put them on paper, and get them on TV, or social media, wherever we’re gonna do it and run with them. So I don’t care who comes up with the concept, the idea, or anything else. Like, let’s go. So the people that are like that, the people that have that ability. That have that fire. So when you say those names to me, they’re exciting names to me.”

