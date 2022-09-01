Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company

A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City.

Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion, having won the title at WrestleMania 36. He was released from the company in June of 2021 and has made a handful of wrestling appearances, mostly for EC3’s Control Your Narrative.