Triple H Pays Tool Guitarist Adam Jones $1 for New Rey Fenix & Penta Themes
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a video on social media this week, showing him pay Tool guitarist Adam Jones $1 for his themes used for the entrances of Penta and Rey Fenix. You can view that clip below.
Triple H wrote in the caption, “Worth every penny. Thank you to Adam Jones of @Tool for bringing your sound to these epic entrances!! You can check out @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx new tracks wherever you get your music.” Jones composed and performed parts of the entrance themes for the WWE Superstars, and it appears the $1 was his requested amount.
