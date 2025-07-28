Triple H Talks Pitching John Cena’s Heel Turn In WWE: Unreal Clip

A new clip for WWE: Unreal has been released, featuring Triple H discussing how he pitched John Cena’s heel turn. Netflix released the clip on Monday ahead of tomorrow’s premiere, and you can check it out below.

In the clip, Triple H notes that he got the idea and pitched it to six people, in order: Nick Khan, The Rock, Travis Scott, Cody Rhodes, and finally Cena himself. He notes that everyone was on board before he talked to Cena and that while he knew Cena would go along with it if The Game believed in it, he wanted to make sure Cena was fully on board as it affected him outside of WWE as well.

“I said, ‘John, okay. Let’s take the bulls**t hat off,'” he said. “‘Now, this is not… the head of creative talking to you and, you know, you the performer.’ I said, ‘I am asking John Cena the human being. Paul Levesque is talking to you. Give me your gut.’ This impacts John Cena the real-life human being, and it impacts his movies, and it impacts his PR schedule and impacts everything.”

He continues, “We’re honest. I said, ‘Give me your gut. You like it or you don’t.’ And he was like, uh, ‘I like it a lot, actually.'”

Triple H notes that soon after they hung up, Cena sent him three texts and soon everyone in the group was talking to each other. He added “So one of the things that we all talked about on the phone was, ‘Let’s keep this tight. Nobody gets this information that isn’t on this phone call.'”

WWE: Unreal premieres on Netflix on Tuesday.