wrestling / News

Triple H Praises Mark Nash on His WWE SmackDown Debut

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mark Nash WWE Smackdown 3-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque had high praise for new SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash following his SmackDown debut last night. He shared his thoughts on social media and also shared a photo with Nash.

Triple H wrote, “@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mark Nash, Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading