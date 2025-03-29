wrestling / News
Triple H Praises Mark Nash on His WWE SmackDown Debut
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque had high praise for new SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash following his SmackDown debut last night. He shared his thoughts on social media and also shared a photo with Nash.
Triple H wrote, “@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team.”
.@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/m75W0fnqPy
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2025
