wrestling / News

Triple H Praises NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, Poses With Brand’s Champions (Pics)

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H took to social media to praise last night’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff and share some pics of the brand’s champions (and himself). The Game gave a shout-out to the brand for their “pride, passion and athleticsm” and posed with new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, new NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, and still-reigning UK Champion WALTER:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading