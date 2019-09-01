wrestling / News
Triple H Praises NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, Poses With Brand’s Champions (Pics)
– Triple H took to social media to praise last night’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff and share some pics of the brand’s champions (and himself). The Game gave a shout-out to the brand for their “pride, passion and athleticsm” and posed with new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, new NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, and still-reigning UK Champion WALTER:
.@NXTUK…
The pride, passion, and athleticism of the Superstars…
The energy, power, and noise from an amazing crowd…
The support everyone has showed for this brand.
THANK YOU Cardiff! #WeAreNXTUK #FTMF #NXTUKTakeOver
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 1, 2019
The winners in Wales. 🏴#AndNew @NXTUK Tag Team Champions..@mandrewsjunior @flash_morgan#NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff pic.twitter.com/7K6sYEauIH
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 31, 2019
It’s her time now… #AndNew @kay_lee_ray #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/0OiTOhcf8r
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 31, 2019
RING GENERAL#NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/O9w1KKtwCZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 31, 2019
This foundation doesn’t crack. #NXTUKTakeOver #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/FwrHizDhdC
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 31, 2019
