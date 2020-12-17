wrestling / News
Triple H Praises Tyler Rust Following Last Night’s NXT
December 17, 2020 | Posted by
Tyler Rust had his NXT in-ring debut last night, losing to Tommaso Ciampa after a back and forth match after twelve minutes. He still got praise from Triple H, however, who took to Twitter to hype up the performance.
He wrote: “To hold your own in an @WWENXT ring against @NXTCiampa is no easy task …. @TylerRust_WWE had a star-making performance. First of what will be many… #WeAreNXT #WWENXT”
To hold your own in an @WWENXT ring against @NXTCiampa is no easy task …. @TylerRust_WWE had a star-making performance. First of what will be many… #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/flUYOIy4x1
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tokyo Police To File Charges Against Man Who Cyberbullied Hana Kimura
- Bret Hart Remembers Fighting Six Men With Davey Boy Smith
- Elias On Why He Was Offended By WWE Legends Taking WrestleMania Spots, Working With The Undertaker At MSG
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling