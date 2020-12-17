Triple H Praises Tyler Rust Following Last Night’s NXT

Tyler Rust had his NXT in-ring debut last night, losing to Tommaso Ciampa after a back and forth match after twelve minutes. He still got praise from Triple H, however, who took to Twitter to hype up the performance.

He wrote: “To hold your own in an @WWENXT ring against @NXTCiampa is no easy task …. @TylerRust_WWE had a star-making performance. First of what will be many… #WeAreNXT #WWENXT”