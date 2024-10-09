Triple H Is Proud of His Career, Says He Has ‘The Best Job’

In an interview with Jazzy’s World (via Fightful), Triple H reflected on his career thus far and said that he’s proud of what he’s accomplished over the years. He also said that he has “the best job” as the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

He said: “All of it. I was just a kid with a dream that was incredibly lucky. A lot of times, right place, right time, but the whole thing. I love what I do and I’m fortunate enough, if I was to say what I love best about what I do, it’s that I have fun doing it every single day. I have the best job. Had the best job when I was in the ring and have an even better job now helping create the future of what we do. I love what I do and I love having the opportunity to do it.”