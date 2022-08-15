Triple H Breaks Down SummerSlam 2000 Match, Talks Kurt Angle’s Concussion During Bout

While speaking on Impaulsive, Triple H recounted the tale of the WWE SummerSlam 2000 triple threat match between himself, The Rock, and Kurt Angle (via Wrestling Inc). The narrative behind the match centered largely around some eyebrow-raising interactions between Angle and Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H mentioned how Angle got concussed in the match.

“As a part of that match, Kurt is going to get put through a table by me, and I’m going to pedigree him through a table. He’s going to get knocked out, and they’re going to cart him off. Except I get him on the table, I hook Kurt’s arms, and as we’re about to go for the pedigree, the table breaks from underneath us … I’m trying to protect him, but we come down, and I watch his head smash into a control box,” Triple H said.

“Now, this is where the story gets terrible because now we know about concussions and everything else. None of this should have ever happened, but we didn’t know this at the time, but, you know, Kurt goes into the back. Rock and I are just working now … At some point, we’re getting feedback from the back through the referee, and finally — it was Earl Hebner — I just tell Earl, ‘Earl, do not tell me one thing’ — with a lot of expletives in here — ‘that they say from the back. I don’t give a s**t. I need one thing: tell me if he’s coming back, if he knows where he is. That’s it, that’s all I need to know and tell me when. We’ll just keep going until somebody tells me he can come out or he ain’t coming out. I’ll figure out a finish,'” he continued.

“At one point, I go to punch him. Steph’s behind him, and I’ve got to punch, but he’s got to duck the punch, and I’m gonna hit Steph, and like, he can see me readying up for it, but he’s just looking at me [glazed over]. I know he’s not ducking. I grab him by the neck, and I pull him out of the way so that I could hit Steph.”

