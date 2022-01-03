Triple H Explains How WWE Next In Line Program Is Beneficial For College Athletes

As previously reported, WWE announced its NIL – Next In Line Program last month, which allows college athletes to have a direct path to WWE should they want to pursue the opportunity. The company announced the signing of 15 athletes in its first Next In Line class, including The Cavinder Twins and AJ Ferrari.

NBC News (h/t Wrestling Inc.) recently did a feature on the program, and Triple H shared his thoughts on the benefits for college athletes and how Next In Line allows them to be compensated while in college.

“To allow college students to sort of monetize and utilize their name, image, and likeness,” Triple H said. “It has opened up an avenue for us. This allows them to have that open door to earn money while in college.”

You can watch the full segment below.