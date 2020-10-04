wrestling / News

Triple H’s NXT Takeover 31 Q&A Livestream Is Online

October 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover 31

Triple H is doing a Q&A with McKenzie Mitchell before tonight’s NXT Takeover 31, and the livestream is now online. You can see the video below for the Q&A, which kicks off at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT and is described as follows:

Triple H joins host McKenzie Mitchell for a live interview ahead of WWE NXT TakeOver 31.

