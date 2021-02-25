Triple Threat Match For Vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Set For NJPW Castle Attack

The latest Road to Castle Attack event opened up with Hiromu Takahashi, who formally vacated the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship after he suffered a pectoral injury that will keep him out six months.

It was then announced that El Phantasmo would face BUSHI for the vacated title at Castle Attack, but El Desperado inserted himself into the match and now it’s a triple threat. Castle Attack happens on February 28.

