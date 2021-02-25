wrestling / News
Triple Threat Match For Vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Set For NJPW Castle Attack
The latest Road to Castle Attack event opened up with Hiromu Takahashi, who formally vacated the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship after he suffered a pectoral injury that will keep him out six months.
It was then announced that El Phantasmo would face BUSHI for the vacated title at Castle Attack, but El Desperado inserted himself into the match and now it’s a triple threat. Castle Attack happens on February 28.
／
ヒロム、IWGPジュニア王座を返上へ‼️
＼
「一つだけ、俺のわがままを聞いてください…」
大胸筋断裂で長期離脱を余儀なくされた高橋ヒロムが今の思いを語る…
さらに、“パートナー”BUSHIにメッセージ‼️
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njcattack #njpw pic.twitter.com/CEXk87uP6m
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 25, 2021
El Desperado vs El Phantasmo vs BUSHI for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship!!#njpw #njcattack pic.twitter.com/DqyuNEVIii
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) February 25, 2021
BUSHI ends the night standing over El Desperado and El Phantasmo, with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship in his hands!! #njpw #njcattack pic.twitter.com/nzkzWM4nFY
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) February 25, 2021
