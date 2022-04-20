wrestling / News

Trish Adora Added To First Women’s Wrestling Army Event

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trish Adora Image Credit: WWE

Women’s Wrestling Army has announced that Trish Adora has been added to their first event on May 1 in Providence, Rhode Island. The show will happen at Fete Music Hall and will be held in conjunction with a WWR event. Adora is a legitimate US Army veteran and the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion.

