Trish Adora Added To First Women’s Wrestling Army Event
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
Women’s Wrestling Army has announced that Trish Adora has been added to their first event on May 1 in Providence, Rhode Island. The show will happen at Fete Music Hall and will be held in conjunction with a WWR event. Adora is a legitimate US Army veteran and the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion.
US Army Veteran and Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion @trishadora202 has joined the Women’s Wrestling Army!!!
The Journey Begins…. May 1st in Providence, RI @fetemusic at 7:00pm eastern in conjunction with @wwrprowrestling !!!
Tickets @ShopIWTV pic.twitter.com/6KKcHEZD4E
— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 20, 2022
