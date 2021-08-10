Trish Adora On Jacqueline Inspiring Her To Be A Pro Wrestler, Upcoming ROH Women’s Title Tournament Match

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Trish Adora discussed Jacqueline inspiring her to be a pro wrestler, her upcoming ROH Women’s Title Tournament match with Marti Belle, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Trish Adora on the Attitude Era star that inspired her to be a pro wrestler: “I think it’s important to be so upfront because representation is extremely important. When I was younger, I had five brothers. I was the only girl, and we’d be watching wrestling, but it just felt like something for them. It was like, the boys are watching that and I’m just kind of looking like, okay, this is cool. This is fun and interesting. One day, I saw Jacqueline, and I was like, oh, here we go. Alright, what’s she doing? What’s all this? What’s all this about? Being able to see a Black woman be prominently featured and having these really interesting intergender matches, and always being taken so seriously too. Whenever she was in those arenas, they viewed it a certain way, and it was just really cool that she was able to do both. I thought that was so cool to see myself in that. As I start my career, I’m like, okay, maybe I can be that for someone else. I’m hoping I can. I’m hoping I can be that for lots of people.”

On her match with Marti Belle in the opening round of the ROH Women’s Title Tournament: “I think it’s really cool and lends representation as well. To be an Afro-Latina, as Marti Belle, I think that’s really cool, and I think there’s a lot of avenues that we hit and we did wrestle before. Unfortunately, I came up short, but I’m looking to turn that around. I believe that I can. This tournament, it’s happening at such a strange time. There’s so much going on in my life, and this feels like just the cherry on top, exactly what I need. It feels so kizmit. It’s really cool.”