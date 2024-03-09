wrestling / News
Trish Adora Named as Mariah May’s Opponent on Tonight’s AEW Collision
– AEW has now confirmed the opponent for Mariah May on tonight’s AEW Collision. Mariah May will face Trish Adora for tonight’s program on TNT.
Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision will air via tape delay on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett vs. House Of Black
* Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor
* Chris Jericho vs. Titan (of CMLL)
* Mistico (of CMLL) vs. Angelico
* Mariah May vs. Trish Adora
* Nick Wayne vs. TBA
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada debut as the The Elite
* Toni Storm presents the Toni Award
