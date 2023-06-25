– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Trish Stratus proving why she’s the next Miss Money in the Bank while modeling a bikini, Tiffany Stratton showcasing her different personalities, Bianca Belair, Angel Garza spending some time at the beach with his little girl, Carmella, Charlotte Flair wishing her dad Ric Flair a Happy Father’s day, Rhea Ripley, and more. You can check out some of those photos below: