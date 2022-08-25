Trish Stratus Praises Molly Holly for How She Handled Their Feud, Encouraging Her Ring Work

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed her work with Molly Holly in WWE, crediting Molly Holly for how she handled the promo on Raw in 2002 where Stratus made fun of Molly Holly and said, “What I’m trying to say, Molly, is you’ve got a whole lot of junk in your trunk.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trish Stratus on working with Molly Holly: “We had such great moments, you know? She was so good about the whole ‘junk in the trunk’ thing. She was literally – she was game. She’d come into the live event like, ‘I’ve got these granny panties for tonight.’ I’m like, I love it, and so we were just trying to make that moment knowing how great it was, and we could just like, ‘Let’s just go with it.’ If we’re going to go there, let’s just go with it, you know?” Stratus told “Ring the Belle.”

Stratus on how Molly Holly helped her in the ring: “We worked together, and she’s like, ‘You can do this.’ She would encourage. She would take the time. We would meet on our off days and go to a ring somewhere. Yeah, she gave me that time on her own time, and she’d say like, ‘Let’s try this – no one would expect this from you.’ And she would do that for me, and that allowed me to go, ‘Okay, yeah.'”