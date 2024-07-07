Trish Stratus Warns Tiffany Stratton Not to Get Ahead of Herself, Stratton Says She’s Ready to Face Trish

Tiffany Stratton was victorious in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Saturday night, earning a title shot. While Trish Stratus was speaking backstage about the Toronto crowd, Tiffany interrupted and asked “Trishy” why she isn’t talking about her. Tiffy asked Trishy to say something about her, which led to Trish telling her to not get ahead of herself, and to focus on what happens when she cashes in her Money in the Bank title shot. Check out the video below.

Stratton added during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) that while Stratus is one of her idols, she’s ready to face her.

“Listen, those are two different generations. Trish, Trishy, Trishy Time, she is one of my idols in professional wrestling, and I am ready to get in the ring with the GOAT,” Stratton said.